Mozambique: About 70,000 hectares lost in Gaza province

About 70,000 hectares of crops have been lost in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza, due to the current catastrophic flooding.

According to the Gaza provincial governor, Margarida Mapanzene, the situation affects thousands of producers in the Limpopo Valley (in the districts of Mapai, Mabalane, Chicualacuala, Massingir, Chonguene, Guija, Chokwe, Limpopo, Xai-Xai and Bilene).

The most affected crops include staples such as maize and beans. The loss of so much cropland is leaving many rural communities in a situation of food vulnerability.

“With all the crops devastated, the population is beginning to face food shortages in their homes”, said the Governor. “Even after the waters subside, and with seeds available, only after three months will we be able to harvest anything from the fields”.

This meant that the population of Gaza would need food aid for several months.

“We will have four or five months in which we need to assist the population of Gaza, who have been left with nothing”, she said.

Once the critical phase of the floods was over, the producers would need seeds in order to relaunch production. She recalled that in the past the authorities had urged farmers to sell some of their livestock, and use the money to acquire seeds. But this time, the animals had been swept away by the waters. “Cattle, goats, pigs – it’s all gone”, Mapanzene said. “It’s a major challenge. The entire population is waiting for a sign from the government, so that it can acquire seeds”.

Source: AIM