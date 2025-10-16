Mozambique: A very special admirer visits photojournalism stalwart Naíta Ussene’s exhibition at Fortaleza de Maputo

The President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, highlighted on Wednesday in Maputo the importance of preserving historical memory and the legacy of Mozambican photojournalism, during his visit to the exhibition “The Five Presidents and the Six Presidents” by veteran photographer Naíta Ussene, on display at the Fortaleza de Maputo.

The exhibition forms part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of national independence, and depicts, through iconic images, Mozambique’s political and institutional journey since 1975.

After the visit, the head of state shared with the press his admiration for Naíta Ussene’s work and career, describing him as “one of Mozambique’s iconic photographers”, alongside Ricardo Rangel and Kok Nam.

“We decided to visit this exhibition because it is part of the celebrations of the 50 years of our independence,” stated President Chapo, emphasising that official celebrations will continue until 31 December 2025, with a variety of cultural and sporting initiatives.

The head of state described the exhibition as “deeply impressive”, highlighting the logical and historical sequence of photographs documenting significant moments in national life, from the proclamation of Independence on 25 June 1975, at the former Machava Stadium, to the present day.

The exhibition features portraits of the five presidents of the Republic of Mozambique, namely Samora Moisés Machel, Joaquim Alberto Chissano, Armando Emílio Guebuza, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Daniel Francisco Chapo, presenting a visual narrative that reflects the continuity of leadership and state-building in Mozambique over the past five decades.

It also includes a series of images that trace the journey of the Presidents of the Assembly of the Republic [Speakers of Parliament], beginning with Samora Machel, who held dual functions in the early period of independence, followed by Marcelino dos Santos, Eduardo Mulémbwè, Verónica Macamo, Esperança Bias, and Margarida Talapa, the current holder of the office.

During the visit to the exhibition, Daniel Chapo recognised Naíta Ussene’s career, recalling that the photographer began his work at the age of 17, when he documented the proclamation of National Independence, and that today, at 67 years of age and with over 50 years of professional work, he remains active and committed to his craft. “He represents a true golden generation, which we should follow as an example,” he stated.

President Daniel Chapo urged young people to visit the exhibition and draw inspiration from Naíta Ussene’s dedication and patriotism, emphasising that “the new generation of photojournalists must preserve the values of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.

In a note of recognition, the head of state congratulated all media professionals, particularly Mozambican photojournalists, for their role in preserving national history through imagery. “It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and Naíta Ussene demonstrates this in this exhibition,” he observed.

With humour and admiration, the Mozambican president also referred to the long-standing relationship between the photographer and his camera, saying that “he talks with it more than with people”.

The exhibition “The Five Presidents and the Six Presidents” remains open to the public until Friday at the Fortaleza de Maputo, in the lower area of the capital, and constitutes a tribute to Naíta Ussene’s commitment, talent, and contribution to the preservation of national memory and identity through photography.