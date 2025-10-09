Mozambique: A secret nightlife seems to have been set in motion among some of Manica’s gold mining companies

The Deputy General Commander of the Police of the Republic of Mozambique, Aquilasse Manda, has urged community and religious leaders, and the public, to report cases of illegal gold extraction carried out in the dead of night to evade a government suspension on mining activities.

Manda made the remarks during a public rally in the town of Muzongo, in the administrative post of Machipanda, Manica district. He called on community and religious leaders, as well as the general public, to report any illegal gold extraction activities taking place during the night.

The appeal follows a recent government decree temporarily halting all gold mining in the province in response to widespread environmental damage.

According to Manda, despite the presence of an environmental control force deployed to monitor compliance, several companies and illegal artisanal miners are still violating the suspension.

“Illegal gold mining has caused severe water pollution, rendering it unfit for consumption due to the presence of heavy metals,” he said. “It is essential that the suspension order be strictly enforced, and the police are committed to monitoring and taking firm action against violators, who will be punished in accordance with the law.”

Manda added that once order is restored, mining activities may resume in a regulated manner to safeguard community access to clean water and aquatic resources.

“We are aware that some companies are breaking the rules by operating in the dead of night. Action is already being taken against these practices,” he stated.

Chinese citizens detained for disobeying mining suspension

Meanwhile, a group of Chinese nationals was detained last week in Manica for disobeying the government’s decision to suspend gold mining in the province, government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa announced on Tuesday following a Council of Ministers meeting.

Impissa also said that the government has set up a technical committee to review the environmental management plans of four mining companies operating in Tete province, a process expected to take 30 days.