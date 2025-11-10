Mozambique: 900 million dollars needed to fund fishing value chain – AIM report

The Mozambican Secretary of State for the Sea and Fisheries, Momade Juízo, believes that seas, rivers and lakes are crucial resources for national development and economic transformation at a moment when the country’s Blue Economy Development Fund (ProAzul) needs 900 million US dollars to fund projects aimed at the fishing value chain, involving artisanal fishermen and small businesses, it announced on Friday.

According to Juízo, who was speaking at the 1st ordinary session of the Blue Economy Council, which took place on Friday in Maputo, economic development though water resources demands various social actors, sensibilities and skills.

“Various actors will create an inclusive effort where technical knowledge, political vision, business experience and the voice of communities continue to focus on a common goal, which is to make the sea and inland waters a sustainable source of national wealth”, he said.

The Blue Economy Development Fund, he said, plays a strategic and catalytic role, mobilizing resources, engaging partners and transforming policies into concrete actions that bring tangible development to coastal and riverside communities.

“When we talk about the Blue Economy in a global context, we are talking about a rapidly expanding sector that represents trillions of dollars in annual economic value, covering industries such as fisheries, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, maritime transport, coastal tourism, renewable energy, ocean energy and the conservation of aquatic ecosystems, a new economic paradigm”, he said.

He stressed that the Blue Economy does not belong to a single sector, as it encompasses public and private entities, given that it thrives on the interaction between fisheries, energy, tourism, transport, the environment, science, education, finance and planning.

For his turn, Osvaldo Petersburgo, PRO AZUL chairperson, said that the country is at a point where institutions are called upon to transform policies into results.

“PRO AZUL takes on this challenge with a spirit of public service, technical rigour and total commitment to transparency and good governance”, he said.

The event was also attended by representatives of civil society, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Foundation for the Conservation of Biodiversity (BIOFUND), the World Bank, members of the MAAP Advisory Board, among other guests.