Mozambique: 51 more illegal firearms collected

The Mozambican Police (PRM) has announced to have recovered 51 illegal firearms as part of “Operation Amnesty”, which was launched on 1 September and will run until 15 December.

These firearms were handed over to the authorities, between November 29 and December 5. The authorities had previously collected 160 illegal firearms from across the country.

“We recovered six firearms, including two pistols, one shotgun, two AK-47s, and one rifle in Maputo city and province, central provinces of Sofala and Zambézia, and Northern Province of Nampula. We also recovered 382 rounds of ammunition”, reads a document.

According to the note, during November 29 and December 5, the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) detained 1,234 individuals, of which 828 were for border violations, 156 for illegal immigration, and 250 for committing common crimes.

Regarding drugs, the police seized 20.45 kilograms of cannabis, 30 grams of cocaine, and 1.110 kilos of heroin.

Given the approaching festive season, when an increase in travel and traffic accidents is expected, the police calls on citizens to reinforce vigilance, “strictly respect the guidelines of the authorities, and actively collaborate to guarantee public order, security, and tranquillity.”

Source: AIM