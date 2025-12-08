Mozambique: 5,000 displaced have returned to their places of origin in Nampula province – INGD

Mozambican authorities estimated on Saturday, 6 December, that more than 5,000 displaced people, corresponding to over 1,000 families, have already returned to their places of origin in Nampula province, in the north of the country, which has been targeted by terrorist attacks.

“Families left everything behind due to panic. Today, we see how they are cooperating with the return, but we know the greatest challenge will be food. Therefore, we are working with several partners to ensure that each family receives its support kit,” said the president of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), Luísa Meque, in statements to Lusa.

Data provided by the official indicates that the total is 5,625 people from 1,127 families who had taken refuge in the districts of Eráti and Memba, in Nampula province, which borders Cabo Delgado, the latter having been the target of violence since 2017.

“Of this total, 658 families returned to Chipene and 469 to Mazua,” said Luísa Meque, clarifying that the return to the places of origin is accompanied by humanitarian aid aimed at ensuring minimum conditions for resettlement.

The INGD recalled that many of these families left their homes without being able to collect belongings, which makes nutritional and material support essential at this stage. For this reason, authorities and partner organisations have stepped up assistance, distributing basic kits that include food products and household utensils.

The Government is evaluating interventions in the areas of food, sanitation, nutrition, child protection and prevention of gender-based violence since the beginning of the violence that resulted in displacement, the INGD president added.

According to the latest report from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), of the 2,270 violent events recorded since October 2017, when the armed insurgency began in Cabo Delgado, a total of 2,107 involved elements associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,341 deaths in just over eight years, the new report states, as reported by Lusa on 28 November, including 12 victims recorded in the two weeks of November.

The report also addresses the movement of EIM elements through the districts of Eráti and Memba, in the neighbouring province of Nampula, noting that “by 21 November, they had already carried out 13 attacks against civilian communities in the two districts and killed at least 21 civilians,” moving in “at least three groups”.

“The activity of EIM in Nampula province reached its peak in November, with 16 events in the first three weeks of the month and the highest monthly mortality rate since the start of the insurgency.

November is the third consecutive month in which EIM has been active in northern Nampula, marking the most sustained activity in the province since the start of the insurgency,” ACLED adds, stating that these “repeated incursions” suggest that the group “may be seeking to strengthen existing links in the area, possibly to reinforce supply routes for recruits and goods”.

Cabo Delgado province, also in northern Mozambique and rich in gas, has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

Source: Lusa