Mozambique: 46 youths leave for Portugal on tourism and hospitality scholarships

A total of 46 young Mozambicans have received partial scholarships for various technical and vocational courses in tourism and hospitality in the city of Covilhã, Portugal.

These scholarships were awarded by the National Institute of Tourism (INATUR), as part of cooperation agreements between Mozambique and Portugal signed last year in the tourism sector.

They will join another group of 23 scholarship recipients who have already been in Portugal since last year.

The courses cover areas such as hospitality management, pastry, and restaurant-bar operations, among others.

During the farewell ceremony held today at the Ministry of Economy, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fredon Bacar, reminded attendees that Mozambique’s tourism ecosystem still faces several challenges, highlighting the insufficient human capital, which undermines the country’s competitiveness as a tourist destination.

Source: Domingo