Mozambique: 45 Anamola members killed in past year – Venâncio Mondlane

Mozambican politician Venâncio Mondlane today denounced that over the past year 45 individuals associated with his political project Anamola were killed, which in August became a political party.

“Forty-five cadres of our project, which at the time was still political, and which today is already an effective party, the Anamola party, have been killed. And to this day, there are no answers,” he told Lusa, on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of his return to Maputo on 9 January 2025, after more than two months in exile abroad, citing security reasons following the general elections of 9 October, in which he was a presidential candidate.

“Over the past year, I can say that the human rights situation in Mozambique has worsened. To this moment we have submitted three complaints to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the persecution of our members,” Venâncio Mondlane further denounced. He is the founder and president of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola).

A year ago, during a period of strong contestation of the results of the 9 October 2024 general elections, which gave victory to the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo, in power) and its presidential candidate Daniel Chapo, Venâncio Mondlane returned to Maputo from exile, in an environment of great agitation on the streets, with at least eight people reported dead in clashes with the police.

Venâncio Mondlane, who never recognised the proclaimed election results, declared himself, upon landing at Maputo International Airport, as “President elected by the people,” six days before the inauguration of Daniel Chapo as the fifth President of Mozambique.

The Anamola party, founded and led by Venâncio Mondlane, registered over 64,000 members in the first 10 days since its official launch, according to data released at the end of September, after the first National Council, held in Beira.

Mondlane, serving as interim president, at that time set the goal of reaching three million members, through a registration process carried out via digital platforms.

The Anamola party was approved on 15 August by the Ministry of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs of Mozambique, following a registration request submitted in April. The party announced it will elect its president at its June 2026 congress, promising a democratic process in which anyone can run.

Mozambique experienced more than five months of strong social unrest after the 9 October general elections, with protests and strikes called by Mondlane.

According to non-governmental organisations monitoring the electoral process, more than 400 people died in clashes with the police, conflicts that ceased after two meetings between Mondlane and Chapo aimed at pacifying the country.

Source: Lusa