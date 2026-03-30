Mozambique: 43 former Renamo guerrillas and 27 ex-protesters from last elections surrender to authorities – Tete Government | Watch

Forty-three former Renamo guerrillas and 27 ex-protesters from the last general elections handed themselves over to the authorities on Friday (27), in the locality of Caphiridzange, Administrative Post of Zóbuè, Moatize district. The event was presided over by the Governor of Tete Province, Domingos Viola, during which homemade and conventional weapons were handed over to the governor, according to a press note issued by the Provincial Government.

On the occasion, the former Renamo guerrillas and ex-protesters expressed their desire never to return to the bush or take part in acts of public disorder, stating that from now on they intend to engage in activities to improve the living conditions of their families.

In turn, Governor Domingos Viola welcomed the return of these men and women to social life, urging local communities and society at large to embrace them so that they may contribute to the development of the Province and the country. He also called for no space to be given to the promotion of hatred among brothers.

During the event, the Governor of Tete provided survival kits to the former Renamo guerrillas and ex-protesters from the last general elections.

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Source: Conselho Executivo Provincial Tete / Press Release