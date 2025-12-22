Mozambique: 426 cases of money-laundering processed, says Chapo

The Mozambican authorities processed 426 cases of money laundering between January and November this year, according to President Daniel Chapo.

Giving his annual State of the Nation Address to the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Thursday, Chapo said that dealing with these cases sent the message that Mozambique will not be an open door for illicit practices, and nor will it tolerate crimes that endanger the country’s economic and financial security.

In combatting economic crimes, “we have strengthened the mechanisms to prevent and combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism”, said the President.

But he gave few details. Some of those involved in money laundering have been arrested, he said, but because of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, he was cautious in approaching the matter and did not name any suspects.

Chapo stressed that the government will not retreat when faced by those who attempt to defy the authority of the state, including those who try to sow fear or compromise public order and security.

He announced that the government has purchased two specialist boats for maritime surveillance. This will strengthen the government’s capacity to patrol and monitor the northern Mozambican coast.

“With these modern vessels, we are reducing the vulnerability of the coast, which is frequently used by terrorist groups and drug traffickers”, said Chapo.

“Our determination is absolute”, he promised. “Wherever there is crime, there will be a response. Wherever there is a threat, there will be determination. Wherever there is disorder, there will be restoration of legality”.

As for the wave of kidnappings of businesspeople that have shaken Mozambican cities since 2011, Chapo said that this year ten cases of kidnappings were notified to the authorities, and nine of the victims have returned to their families “thanks to the coordination between our security forces and the communities”. He did not reveal whether any ransoms were paid in these cases.

Source: AIM