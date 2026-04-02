Mozambique: 4.4 tonnes of drugs seized in 2025 – AIM

The Mozambican authorities seized a total of 4.4 tonnes of various illicit drugs in 2025.

According to the government spokesperson and minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, citing the “Annual Report on the Evolution of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Consumption”, during the operations, 617 individuals were detained. 604 of these people were Mozambicans and 13 were foreigners.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), Impissa also said that the country’s health facilities assisted, over the last year, 32,281 patients with mental and behavioural disorders associated with drug use.

This is a 38 per cent increase compared to 2024, when 23,412 cases of illicit drug use were registered in the country’s health units.

“During the same period, authorities identified 5,134 drug users during visits to more than 4,500 psychosocial support centres”, he said.

As part of prevention efforts, he explained, about 60,000 lectures were conducted across the country on the risks of drug use, reaching more than 2.7 million people, representing a 49 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The Annual Report on the “Evolution of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Consumption” will later be submitted to the Assembly of the Republic, the country’s Parliament, for its appreciation.

Source: AIM