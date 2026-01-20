Mozambique: 36 accommodation centres opened to shelter flood victims in Gaza province – AIM

The authorities have opened 36 temporary accommodation centres to shelter the victims of floods in the southern Mozambican province of Gaza.

According to the Gaza provincial governor, Margarida Mapandzene, interviewed by Radio Mozambique, the largest accommodation centre, at Chihaquelane, shelters over 25,000 people.

“There are 327,000 people in the 36 reception centres. The water from the Limpopo River has already flooded the lower part of the city of Xai-Xai and we call for immediate evacuation of the population in that municipality”, said Mapandzene.

She added that the Massingir dam, on the Elephants river, the largest tributary of the Limpopo, “has increased its discharges to 6,500 cubic metres per second, after Sunday’s drop to 5,000 cubic metres. The situation is likely to worsen due to the volume of water discharged by the Macarretane dam, which is already having a negative impact on Chibuto and Xai-xai districts”, she said.

Flooding in Gaza is also likely to worsen thanks to intensive rainfall in Zimbabwe, swelling the Save river. The Southern Regional Water Board (ARA-Sul) has warned that within the next 48 hours the Save will reach flood alert levels at the measuring stations of Massangena and Vila Franco do Save.

Flooding is expected to follow at the towns of Nova Mambone and Machanga, near the mouth of the river.

In the Limpopo and Incomati basins, the prospect is for continued flooding along the lower reaches of these rivers – Magude, Manhica and Marracuene districts, on the banks of the Incomati, and Massingir, Mabalan, Guija and Chokwe in the Limpopo valley.

ARA-Sul urges anyone still in the flood prone areas to evacuate at once.

Source: AIM