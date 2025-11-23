Mozambique: 25 years without Carlos Cardoso – By Joseph Hanlon

Saturday, 22 November 2025, marked 25 years since Mozambique’s most important investigative journalist, Carlos Cardoso, was gunned down. There was a small ceremony at the site of the assassination, Av. dos Martires da Machava near Av. Paulo Samuel Kankhomba in Maputo, from 18.00 to 18.30 Saturday. He was investigating the bank corruption scandals imposed on Mozambique by the World Bank and IMF. The actual killers were convicted but those who ordered the killing were not.

He was a friend and editor, and I wrote for his newsletter Metical. His campaign for honest and open government has been temporarily defeated, and Mozambique has become a corrupt kleptocratic state. But his crusade for independent investigative journalism is now even more active with Carta da Moçambique, MediaFax, Savana, Canal de Mozambique and more web newsletters and blogs, while the NGOs Centro de Integridade Pública (CIP), Observatório do Meio Rural: (OMR), and Centro Para Democracia e Desenvolvimento (CDD) do investigative journalism.

Carlos’ legacy is a free press that will not be silenced. And a photo of Carlos sits above my desk as I write and keeps me fighting for the truth in Mozambique.

For Portuguese readers there are tributes to Carlos with interviews of former Prime Minister Luisa Diogo and lawyer Lucinda Cruz on https://cartamz.com/destaque/47835/luisa-diogo-e-lucinda-cruz-lembram-heroi-das-mulheres-das-fabricas-de-caju-e-das-vendedeiras/ and Abdul Carimo and Oscar Monteiro on https://cartamz.com/destaque/47827/25-anos-sem-carlos-cardoso-abdul-carimo-e-oscar-monteiro-lembram-figura-de-grandes-causas-e-com-rigor-etico/ in Portuguese.

Parts of the 2003 book Carlos Cardoso: Telling the Truth in Mozambique by Paul Fauvet and Marcelo Mosse are available on-line on https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=dnOIJThvRssC&pg=PA11&redir_esc=y – v=onepage&q&f=false

The introduction, on his day before his death, shows why he was so important.