Mozambique: 20,000rescued in Maputo and Gaza

Up until Saturday, the Mozambican government and its partners had rescued 19,254 people from the flood-stricken areas of southern Mozambique.

According to a release from the Mozambican government, 11,963 victims were rescued from Maputo province, and 7,561 from the neighbouring province of Gaza.

In the rescue operations, 44 boats, nine helicopters, four light aircraft and one amphibious vessel were used.

Flood victims are being housed in 94 government-run accommodation centres. The Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD) provided the centres with what the government describes as “reasonable amounts of food and other necessities to meet the demand in this critical phase”.

The assistance capacity, the government claims, is growing steadily as more resources are made available by government bodies, cooperation partners, and various humanitarian organisations.

The country’s main north-south highway (EN1) remains cut at several points in Maputo and Gaza provinces. The worst cut is at Incoluane, about 100 kilometres north of Maputo city. Several kilometres of the road have been washed away by the flood waters of the Incomati river.

Road transport has been replaced by aircraft and boats. Chonguene airport in Gaza, named after former President Filipe Nyusi, used to be regarded as a white elephant. But in this crisis, it has found a new use to carry passengers between Gaza and Maputo city, avoiding the flooded EN1.

Between 19 and 23 January, Mozambique Airlines (LAM) operated 42 flights between Chonguene and Maputo, carrying 3,014 passengers. As from 24 January, LAM planned to increase the number of flights to six a day.

As from next Monday, there will also be a maritime connection between Maputo and Chonguene port. This is a six hour journey, and the boat will carry emergency aid, and commercial goods for private businesses that can no longer use the main road. Each boat trip can also carry 100 passengers.

A government delegation met on Saturday with businesses based in the central city of Beira. Food, fuel and other essentials will be taken from Beira to Maputo and Gaza, bypassing the flooded stretches of EN1.

There remains a high risk that the Senteeko dam in South Africa may collapse. This privately owned dam is on a tributary of the Crocodile River, in the Incomati basin. If it does give way, that will send a flood surge down the Incomati, and through the Mozambican districts of Magude, Moamba and Manhica.

A Mozambican team of dam specialists has gone to South Africa to help monitor the Senteeko dam. Areas at risk will be evacuated.

