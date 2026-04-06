Mozambique: 18,365 gender-based violence cases and 40 homicides of women reported in 2025

Mozambique recorded a total of 18,365 cases of gender-based violence in 2025, of which around 79.9 per cent involved women and girls as victims.

During the same period, 40 homicides of women were reported, highlighting the persistence of the most extreme forms of this problem.

The data were presented by the Secretary of State for Gender and Social Action, Abdul Esmail, this Monday in Maputo, at the launch of the National Campaign to Combat Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which is taking place under the slogan: “Zero Tolerance for Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.”

According to the official, the numbers reflect a persistent and unacceptable reality, requiring the involvement of all of society in its prevention and response.

Abdul Esmail also emphasised that violence against women and girls constitutes one of the most serious human rights violations today, with deep social, economic, cultural, and public health implications.

“It is a phenomenon that undermines sustainable development and weakens the foundations of our society,” he pointed out.

Source: Domingo