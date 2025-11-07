Mozambique: 160 illegal firearms collected by authorities- AIM report | Watch

The Mozambican Police (PRM) has already collected 160 illegal firearms from various parts of the country as part of the “Operation Amnesty”, which was launched on 1 September and will run until 15 December.

According to PRM spokesperson, LeoneL Muchina, who was speaking to reporters on Thursday, in Maputo, the Police collected firearms and air guns from across the country.

The provinces of Tete (33), Inhambane (29) and Maputo City (20) had the highest number of weapons handed over to the authorities. In Cabo Delgado province, where there have been pockets of terrorism for eight years, 13 weapons were handed in.

“As part of the national campaign to collect and regularize illegal or irregular firearms, which began on 1 September and was previously scheduled to end on 31 October, it has been extended until 15 December 2025”, he said.

According to Muchina, the collection is the result of collaboration between the Police and the communities, “and we continue to call for the voluntary surrender of weapons at police stations and substations. This would not lead to the arrest of citizens.”

“The appeal is for those who still possess these weapons to hand them in, without necessarily being mapped. Mapping will follow when the coercive collection phase begins. The PRM General Command calls on all citizens who still possess illegal or irregular firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the nearest police units and subunits. Everyone’s participation is essential for maintaining peace, security and stability in Mozambique”, he said.