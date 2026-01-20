Mozambique: 15,000 households affected by floods in Xai-Xai

The authorities have announced that the floods that have engulfed much of southern and central Mozambique have affected 15,000 households in the city of Xai-Xai , capital of the southern province of Gaza.

According to the mayor of Xai-Xai, Ossimane Adamo, speaking to reporters on Monday, members of the Mozambican Police (PRM) have been mobilized to be on the streets to help in the evacuation of people in order to avoid loss of life.

“This time the evacuation is compulsory. Right now, we have an accommodation centre up there where some people have their homes in the high part of the city. Many of the people we are removing from the city are going to stay with family members”, the mayor said.

He also explained that the authorities are ready to open new accommodation centres if necessary. “In terms of assistance to those affected, particularly with regard to food supplies, the municipality is coordinating with the country’s relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), to ensure that everyone is assisted.

“We are in touch with the INGD for first aid supplies for the victims. We are talking about hygiene materials, food and other essentials”, he said.

According to government data, almost 600,000 people have been affected by the catastrophic flooding. Of the 600,000 affected, over 380,00 are in Gaza province. But the true number could be considerably higher since search and rescue operations are continuing to pluck stranded flood victims off rooftops and out of trees.

