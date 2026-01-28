Mozambique: 150 MSMEs begin training as part of the Moz Inclusive Agribusiness program

Training has begun for 150 MSMEs , mostly led by young people, within the framework of the Moz Inclusive Agribusiness Program , implemented by Gapi.

Between November 2025 and March 2026 , these companies will benefit from business training based on the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) methodology , followed by individualized technical assistance provided by local BDS providers trained within the scope of the project.

This intervention aims to strengthen the management capacities of MSMEs, improve their performance, facilitate access to markets and financial institutions, and promote their sustainable integration into the agricultural value chains of maize and soy.

These actions mark the first phase of documenting and disseminating the project , which will evolve into sharing Success Stories from BDS providers and beneficiary SMEs throughout the implementation.

Source: Gapi - Sociedade de Investimentos / Press Release