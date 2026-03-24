Mozambique: 144 die of tuberculosis in Niassa last year

At least 144 people lost their lives last year in Niassa Province, victims of tuberculosis, out of a total of 5,748 patients diagnosed with the disease. The data, however, indicate significant progress in treatment, with 5,290 patients cured, corresponding to a rate of 92 per cent.

Despite this positive performance, health authorities have expressed concern over patients abandoning treatment. During the period under review, around 204 patients discontinued their treatment, while another 23 developed resistance to first-line medications, a situation associated with irregular intake of the drugs.

The information was made public this Tuesday by Inácio Retene, on behalf of the Governor of Niassa Province, on the occasion of the celebrations today of World TB Day, held in the city of Lichinga.

On the occasion, Retene highlighted the Government’s efforts to strengthen diagnostic capacity for the disease through the provision of more accessible technologies, as well as transport resources to facilitate the work of health professionals in the communities.

It’s #WorldTBDay. Tuberculosis is caused by a type of bacteria that spread through the air when people with TB cough, sneeze or spit. It mainly affects the lungs, but can also impact other parts of the body. Seek medical attention if you have symptoms like:

🔸prolonged cough… pic.twitter.com/6aMwSkl6GK — World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) March 24, 2025

Source: Notícias