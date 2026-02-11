Mozambican saxophonist Moreira Chonguiça visits Luanda Biennale and pledges to promote peace

Renowned Mozambican saxophonist and composer Moreira Chonguiça visited the offices of the National Management Committee of the Luanda Biennale on Monday – a meeting that marked the beginning of a significant artistic collaboration for the event. .

Known for blending jazz with African sounds, Chonguiça officially accepted the invitation to collaborate in the production and promotion of the culture of peace and the upcoming edition of the Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace– Luanda Biennale.

During the visit, Chonguiça praised the initiative, highlighting its cross-cutting nature. “Art is not static; it is dynamic,” he said, emphasising the role of culture as a driver of social transformation.

The artist linked his participation to a primary cause: the promotion of peace, dialogue, and tolerance. “Prevention is better than cure,” he stated, suggesting that culture should serve as a tool for conflict prevention.

Chonguiça drew a direct connection between his art and the realities of Mozambique. “Today, Mozambique is often referenced for its mineral resources in Cabo Delgado province, but at the same time, there is talk of insurgency and possibly terrorism,” he noted. In this context, he proposes “using jazz, and music in general, to somehow influence the youth.”

He underlined the urgency of this mission with demographic data: “There are eight billion people in the world, but 80 to 90% of the population is young, and in Mozambique, around 50% are aged between 0 and 25.”

According to Chonguiça, it is crucial “to use positive references and strive to ensure certain values are not corrupted, especially at a time of rapid technological development.”

Upon accepting the invitation, extended personally by the Coordinator of the National Management Committee of the Luanda Biennale, Ambassador Diekumpuna Sita José, the artist expressed deep honour. “We feel honoured and flattered,” he said, committing to use his music and influence to increase visibility for the ideals of the Luanda Biennale, which promotes a culture of peace and dialogue across generations and continents.

Chonguiça’s involvement in the next Luanda Biennale is expected not only to elevate the event’s artistic profile but also to strengthen its central message, using the universal language of jazz and music to engage African youth in reflection on peace, identity, and the future.

The saxophonist, who heads a foundation in Mozambique, also revealed that he recorded a song for the African Union, which is currently held back and will only be released in 2063, the year set for the completion of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the National Management Committee of the Luanda Biennale explained the objectives of the forum, aimed at promoting peace through culture, science, technology, art, and sport.

He also announced that the 4th edition of the Luanda Biennale will take place in October, under the theme “The Value of Water: Water Governance as a Tool for Prevention, Mediation and Conflict Resolution,” aligned with the African Union’s 2026 annual theme – “Ensuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

What is the Biennale of Luanda?

The Biennale of Luanda – “Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace” is an international event organized by the African Union, the UNESCO and the Government of Angola, that aims to promote the prevention of violence and the resolution of conflicts, by encouraging cultural exchanges in Africa and dialogue between generations. It is held every two years in Luanda, the capital city of Angola.

As a space for reflection and dissemination of artistic works, ideas and best practices related to the culture of peace, it brings together representatives of governments, civil society, the artistic and scientific community, and international organizations. It participates in the implementation of the “Plan of Action for a Culture of Peace in Africa/Make Peace Happen” adopted in March 2013 in Luanda, Angola, during the Pan-African Forum “Sources and Resources for a Culture of Peace.”

The first Biennale of Luanda was held in 2019. This year will be the 4th edition.

General objectives

Cooperation for the development of conflict prevention strategies and the dissemination of ideas and initiatives, with a view to building peace and sustainable development in Africa;

Sharing a vision for a collective agenda that will contribute to accelerating continental integration and building a solid foundation by promoting the vision of Agenda 2063;

Exchange between the cultural identities of Africa and its Diasporas, a privileged meeting place for arts, cultures and heritage as instruments of dialogue, mutual understanding and tolerance;

A multi-sectoral partnership between governments, youth, civil society, the artistic and scientific community, the private sector, and international organizations.

Source: Rádio Moçambique / Bienal de Luanda / UNESCO