Mozambique: UEM researcher Leila Jossias wins Scientific Merit Medal at the REN Awards in Portugal

Leila Jossias, a lecturer and researcher at the Faculty of Engineering of Eduardo Mondlane University, won first place in the Women Researchers category of the 5th edition of the REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais) Scientific Merit Medals, an initiative of the Science Centre in Portuguese Language and the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT).

The REN Prize distinguishes and values innovative research work carried out by young people from Portuguese-speaking African Countries (PALOP) in the fields of energy and the energy transition.

Leila Jossias was awarded for her master’s dissertation entitled “Methanol Synthesis via Direct Oxidation: Design, Simulation and Assessment of Energy Viability”.

The direct methanol synthesis route, first proposed in 1903 by Bohm and collaborators (also known as the single-step route), has been the subject of debate within the scientific community due to its low yield. However, considering the energy-intensive nature of syngas production, it is estimated that, under fixed conversion and selectivity conditions, the process could become competitive.

In her study, Jossias designed industrial plants for both production routes, optimised operational parameters and conducted a rigorous comparative analysis between the two methodologies.

It is worth noting that her research continues, now focusing on the capture and utilisation of CO₂, one of the main greenhouse gases.

Source:Notícias / Universidade Eduardo Mondlane