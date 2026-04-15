Mozambique and China to deepen strategic ties during President Chapo’s state visit

The Chinese government believes that the state visit by Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, starting Thursday, will deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, highlighting the high level of bilateral relations.

“We believe this visit will promote the in-depth development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Mozambique,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

He said that the visit would contribute to building a solid China-Africa community with a shared future and strengthen solidarity within the Global South.

President Daniel Chapo will conduct the state visit from 16 to 22 April at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

“China and Mozambique enjoy a long friendship,” Guo Jiakun said. “Since establishing diplomatic ties over half a century ago, the bilateral relationship has strengthened despite the changing international landscape.

Political trust continues to deepen, yielding fruitful results in various areas and close cooperation on international and regional issues,” he said.

This marks Daniel Chapo’s first visit to China since his inauguration as Mozambique’s fifth president in January 2025. The schedule includes talks with President Xi Jinping, meetings with Prime Minister Li Qiang and the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji, as well as visits to Hunan and Qinghai.

On 18 February, Mozambique’s president conveyed to Xi Jinping his goal of strengthening cooperation in 2026, while reaffirming support for the “One China” principle.

“The Republic of Mozambique reaffirms its firm determination to continue working side by side with the People’s Republic of China to strengthen ties of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity,” Chapo wrote in a message marking the Chinese New Year.

Chapo stressed the special significance of this year, highlighting the values guiding the bilateral relationship. “The year 2026, proclaimed the Year of People-to-People Cooperation, holds special meaning by promoting friendship, solidarity, and mutual understanding values Mozambique shares and cultivates within its Global Strategic Partnership with China,” he said.

The same message noted the historical importance of the 50-year relationship, which “today projects into comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation.” Chapo identified 2026 as “a strategic opportunity to elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.”

Mozambique paid over €36 million in debt service to China in 2025, according to Ministry of Finance data from November. China remains the country’s leading bilateral creditor.

Debt service to China weighed most heavily on Mozambican accounts between January and March, according to a debt management report. This included $35.51 million (€30.6 million) in amortisations and $6.77 million (€5.8 million) in interest.

Mozambique’s debt to China stood at $1.347 billion (€1.158 billion) at the end of June.

The Chinese government previously forgave interest on loans granted to Mozambique up to 2024 and donated €12 million to the nation in October, Mozambique’s Prime Minister Benvinda Levi announced at the time.

“We received two positive updates from President Xi Jinping: a donation of 100 million yuan (€12 million) and the forgiveness of interest on loans granted to Mozambique until 2024,” Levi said following a two-day visit to China.

Source: Lusa