Mozambican President’s China visit enters second stop in Qinghai; Chinese expert notes aligned development, governance visions between two countries

Continuing his state visit to China, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo arrived in Xining of Northwest China’s Qinghai Province, according to his latest post on X on Sunday. Describing this stop as an arrival with a “focus on development,” this marks his second destination on his China visit following his engagements in Central China’s Hunan Province. A Chinese expert noted that Mozambique pursues sustainable development cooperation, as the two sides share aligned development and governance visions, which further underpins China-Mozambique and China-Africa relations.

The visit, from April 16 to 22, is the first state visit to China by a head of state from Mozambique in 10 years, and it is also President Chapo’s first visit to China since taking office.

Calling it an “arrival with a focus on development,” the president said in his post that the objective for the destination is to strengthen partnerships in the areas of energy, industry and innovation, which is aligned with Mozambique’s agenda for economic independence.

Liu Naiya, executive director of the South African Studies Center, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that Mozambique seeks cooperation for sustainable development, and in this regard, the two sides share highly aligned visions on development and state governance, and this consensus underpins China-Mozambique ties as well as China-Africa relation.

Energy cooperation represents a major priority for both sides as Qinghai Province and Mozambique bear striking similarities in resource endowments and geographical development conditions, Liu said, adding that African countries are eager to draw on China’s development experience.

With Hunan as the first stop of his trip, Chapo said in a post on X on Sunday that he toured the headquarters of equipment manufacturer SANY Group in Changsha, adding: “We highlighted its role in supporting our infrastructure, port and gas projects.” The president added that they reaffirmed the need for more equipment and technology, as well as their commitment to boosting cooperation and investment.

While his visit across the city spanned activities ranging from watching Chinese-made excavators stack wine glasses to skid-steer loaders performing dance routines, the president on Saturday visited SANY’s Changsha industrial park, where he showed great interest in new energy products, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

He also boarded an electric reach stacker, and experienced its operation under the guidance of technical staff, per Xinhua.

Citing China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, which is also positioned to deepen China-Africa cooperation, Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times on Sunday that many functional platforms have been established in provincial capital Changsha to promote China-Africa production capacity cooperation.

Taking the construction machinery cooperation seen during the visit as an example, this highlights the significance of China’s technologies in advancing Africa’s industrialization and modernization, Song added.

“Against the backdrop of spreading global trade protectionism, it is of great importance for African countries to achieve industrialization and modernization, and avoid missing development opportunities once again,” she said.

Marking the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2026, China and Mozambique are seeing tangible progress in infrastructure. The Maputo-Katembe Bridge, built by China Road and Bridge Corporation, spans Maputo Bay and serves as a key transport artery and urban landmark, according to Xinhua on Sunday.

As Africa’s longest suspension bridge by main span, it has reduced the time needed to cross the bay to 5-10 minutes and is regarded by locals as a “bridge of dreams.”

Speaking about the president’s visit on Friday to the Shaoshan Mao Zedong Memorial Museum and the former residence of late Chairman Mao Zedong in Shaoshan Village, Song said that it reflects that the traditional China-Africa friendship dates back to the time when first-generation leaders of the People’s Republic of China laid the foundations.

This shows the enduring nature of China-Africa friendship, as well as mutual support for development based on each other’s fundamental interests, Song noted, adding that this is why both sides cherish the historical foundation and traditional bonds of China-Africa friendship.

According to Xinhua, Chapo left a message after visiting the memorial museum stating that the profound friendship between Mozambique and China was forged during Mozambique’s crucial struggle for national independence, and expressed his wish that the spirit of sincere cooperation and the fraternal bond between the two countries would be passed down from generation to generation and endure forever.

Song said that Africa’s momentum and awareness of independent development are growing stronger. Africa also hopes to strengthen cooperation with China and achieve targeted coordination amid the overall rise of the Global South, so as to secure broader space and more opportunities for its own development, she added.

Visita à SANY reforça parceria para megaprojectos No âmbito da nossa visita à China, estivemos na sede da SANY Group, em Changsha, onde destacámos o seu papel no suporte aos nossos projectos de infraestruturas, portos e gás. Reafirmámos a necessidade de mais equipamentos e… pic.twitter.com/HSLdatpEVu — Presidente Daniel Chapo (@daniel_chapo24) April 19, 2026



Source: Global Times China