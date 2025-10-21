Mozambican President reaffirms support for Sahrawi people and their legitimate right to freedom and self-determination

The President of Mozambique, Mr. Daniel Chapo, has renewed his strong support for the Sahrawi people and their legitimate right to freedom, self-determination, and independence.

This came during his meeting with the Sahrawi Ambassador, Mr. Wadadi Ahmed Elheiba, at the conclusion of his mission as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Sahrawi Republic to Mozambique. President Daniel Chapo reiterated his unconditional support for the Sahrawi people, their just cause, and full right to freedom, self-determination, and independence.

The meeting, held at the Mozambican Presidential Palace, provided an opportunity to review the distinguished relations between the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and Mozambique throughout the period during which diplomat Wadadi Ahmed Elheiba served as ambassador in Maputo.