Mozambican plant-based shampoo fights dandruff, lice and brings back memories of grandmothers — Photos

At the Mercado Janete, in central Maputo, Cláudio Chipanga uses a plant-based shampoo from the Miombo Forest to wash hair, fight dandruff and lice in his salon, an ancestral Mozambican practice that brings “good memories” of grandmothers to clients who pass through.

“Beyond the result in the hair, which is healthy hair, what I like about this plant is that an elderly woman or a senior lady can come here, and when she sees this plant for the first time, she always remembers her grandmother,” Cláudio Chipanga, better known as Cadino, owner of the ‘Salão Afrocêntrico Carapinha’ [Afrocentric Afro-textured Hair Salon’] , tells Lusa.

Right at the entrance of Janete Market in the Mozambican capital, the Dicerocaryum senecioides plant, known as “lilhelhua” in Maputo, attracts women, especially elderly ones, to Cadino’s salon in search of fragments of childhood memories: “they even ask for a bit and I offer it,” he says.

“[The plant] always brings back those good childhood memories. It makes them quickly travel back to the past and remember those moments with tenderness,” he explains, while greeting one of his clients, who has just arrived at the salon.

The plant-shampoo, arranged in small bundles and hung at the entrance of Carapinha, awakens “good memories” in Mozambican women, both of mothers and grandmothers, when they used to wash their hair, and momentarily takes them back to a time when they lived in more natural environments, in the neighbourhood, district or province.

“Many distinguished ladies come who are now in good positions to have their hair done or [appreciate the plant]. Some are already clients, others become clients after they get to know us,” says Cadino proudly, who has been in the market for 26 years promoting the use of natural products for hair and skin care.

The natural shampoo, made from a creeping herb abundant in Mozambique’s vast Miombo Forest, acts as a conditioner, anti-dandruff treatment, and also helps combat lice and “tinea”, a contagious fungal infection that also affects the scalp.

A small bundle of fresh or dried “lilhelhua” placed in cold or warm water is enough to release a viscous mucilage, which acts as soap and is applied to the hair without a strong smell, explains the Carapinha owner.

“Then you just take the plant, the water and apply it to the client’s hair, and afterwards the hair becomes beautiful, soft, revitalises the colour and also stimulates hair growth,” Cadino tells Lusa, while showing the liquid produced by the plant in a cup of water.

The “lilhelhua” is a “blessed plant”, he notes, adding that research carried out across the country indicates the herb is also used as food and, in some regions, by pregnant women to help facilitate childbirth.

The plant-shampoo, found anywhere with small woodland, works for all hair types, and Cadino wants to take its benefits beyond Maputo through the National Hair Health Campaign, in which “lilhelhua” is one of the flagship elements.

“This plant-shampoo has no cost because nature provides it. So we can explain where people can find it, they can go and collect a bag of it and wash the whole family’s hair for a month or a year, without needing to go to a shop to buy shampoo or conditioner,” he explains, calling for support to carry out the campaign.

Cadino wants to “raise awareness among people” about the existence of the plant-shampoo, in an initiative that will initially focus on schools, orphanages, elderly homes and shelters for victims of natural disasters and conflict, “where thinking about self-care is the last thing”.

“When one person cares for another, they are relaxing, they are forgetting the trauma they went through. When that care process ends, the result of it, which is that beauty, that beautiful outcome, also works as therapy for those people,” he says.

Mozambique warned in September 2025 of the “alarming risk” of deforestation and accelerated land degradation in Southern Africa, with at least 800,000 square kilometres of Miombo lost since 2000, calling for collective efforts to halt deforestation.

Like the Mozambican authorities, Cadino is also concerned and wants the preservation of the Miombo Forest, which includes “lilhelhua”, one of the “big stars” in his mission to treat, value and restore natural hair.

“This is a plant that needs to be valued, there needs to be a lot of attention given to it. It is one of those resources Mozambique has that perhaps goes unnoticed,” he concludes with a smile, but warns: “just don’t let it disappear, don’t destroy everything.”

The “lilhelhua” may go unnoticed by many, but not by 24-year-old Amélia Francisco, a “100% user” who “absolutely loves” the plant-shampoo.

“It brings me healthy, pleasant memories because the first thing that comes to mind is my grandmother saying ‘everyone come (…) wash your hair’, so we would sit there and wash our hair,” recalls the young woman, who has used the plant since she was younger, with a brief period in between when she stopped using it.

“Now that I’ve gone back to working with natural products, I’ve become very familiar with it again and I would not give it up for anything,” Amélia states.

The Miombo Forest covers two million square kilometres and supports the livelihoods of more than 300 million people across 11 countries in Southern Africa, namely Mozambique and Angola, including tropical and subtropical grasslands, shrublands and savannas.

It constitutes the world’s largest tropical dry forest ecosystem and currently faces, among other challenges, deforestation, with recovery efforts led by Mozambique.

The Mozambican Government had hoped to mobilise investments to protect the Miombo Forest, estimated in the action plan at US$550 million (€495 million), of which US$153 million (€138 million) has been secured since 2022, with a further US$500 million (€450 million) added in 2024.

Source: Lusa