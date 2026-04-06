Mozambican parliament invites Russian meat processing company to invest in Mozambique

The President of the Mozambican Assembly of the Republic has invited a Russian meat processing company to establish partnerships with Mozambican firms and support the training of young people, during a visit to a plant in Russia.

Margarida Talapa made the remarks during a visit to an industrial meat processing plant, as part of her official trip to Russia aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“We believe this is a valuable experience to bring to our country, especially in terms of technology utilisation. That is why we invited this company to form partnerships with our Mozambican businesses,” said the President of Parliament, cited by the Mozambican press on Saturday.

Talapa also noted that, during the meeting with the factory management, the possibility of training Mozambican youth in the sector was discussed.

Svetlana Ryzhova, the director, of the meat processing plant, expressed willingness to host Mozambican students and develop future partnerships with the African country: “We are prepared to receive Mozambican students and share our experience with them, as well as work with future partners in Mozambique,” she said.

According to the Annual Food and Nutrition Security (FNS) report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, meat production in Mozambique increased by 11.4% in 2025, reaching 183,982 tonnes.

Source: Lusa/ Diário Económico