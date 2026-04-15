Mozambican NGO writes to former presidents urging them to give up part of their benefits

The Mozambican non-governmental organisation (NGO) Centre for Public Integrity (CIP) on Monday urged former presidents to voluntarily and partially renounce the benefits recently defined by the government, in the name of social justice.

“In a context marked by fiscal constraints, a state crisis and high levels of poverty, the full acceptance of these benefits may be interpreted, particularly by citizens who have historically placed trust and admiration in these figures, as a sign of detachment from the real living conditions of the population and of fragility in the ethical values that should guide public leadership,” CIP said in a statement.

At issue is a Council of Ministers decree, reported this week by Lusa and which entered into force on 27 March, regulating what had until now been common practice regarding the “duties and rights of the President of the Republic after leaving office”, based on provisions in the Constitution.

Former presidents are now entitled, each, to 30 days of annual leave paid by the state, an office, a pension, a salary and eight vehicles, among other benefits, as determined by the government.

In three letters sent to the country’s former presidents — Joaquim Chissano, who served from 1986 to 2005, Armando Guebuza, from 2005 to 2015, and Filipe Nyusi, from 2015 to 2025 — CIP acknowledged their historical role in the “construction, consolidation of peace and development” of the country, but said the expansion of benefits represents a “significant increase” in public expenditure, raising concerns about sustainability given Mozambique’s current socio-economic conditions.

“The country continues to face deep structural shortages, widely recognised by society, including salary delays in the education sector, recurring strikes in the health sector, shortages of medicines and poor teaching conditions affecting thousands of children. In this context, the expansion of benefits for former public office holders raises questions as to its compliance with the principle of social justice enshrined in the Constitution,” the NGO said.

CIP also called on Chissano, Guebuza and Nyusi to use their moral authority and institutional influence to persuade the government to review the decree “in the name of social justice, equity and the sustainability of public finances”.

“This gesture, in addition to reinforcing the coherence between the values historically defended by these figures and their current actions, would constitute a clear signal of commitment to the common good, contributing to strengthening citizens’ trust in public institutions,” it added.

The Mozambican government said on Tuesday that the recent definition of benefits for former heads of state, which has drawn criticism, is intended to ensure “dignity” and “appropriate conditions” after leaving office.

“What the Mozambican state has done is to establish and regulate the benefits it believes are deserved by leaders who have left office and must maintain dignity, because they were presidents who led the country and played an important role,” government spokesperson Salim Valá said after the weekly Council of Ministers meeting in Maputo.

Former presidents are entitled to an office, “special protection and security” provided by the military household, a survivor’s pension, an “exceptional” salary, a housing allowance, transport, medical and pharmaceutical assistance, travel and “technical and support staff”, all funded by the state, among other benefits.

“The President of the Republic after leaving office resides in a private residence,” the regulation states, adding that they are also entitled to an allowance for the maintenance and furnishing of their home, granted once every three years and set in the State Budget.

Source: Lusa