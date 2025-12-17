Mozambican neurosurgeons awarded in Dubai for pioneering scientific contributions

Seven Mozambican neurosurgeons were recognised in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for presenting five scientific papers, the Central Hospital of Maputo (HCM) announced.

According to a statement published by HCM on its Facebook page, six of the doctors are affiliated with that hospital, while one works at the Central Hospital of Nampula (HCN), in northern Mozambique.

“The achievement took place during the 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery [WFNS 2025], held from 1 to 5 December (…), an event that brought together the global neurosurgical community and served to explore innovative advances, exchange ideas, and connect with renowned specialists worldwide,” the HCM statement reads.

The same statement adds that the Mozambican team secured first place in the number of scientific papers presented across the African continent and second place within the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), ranking just behind Brazil.

The scientific works presented at the congress by the Mozambican doctors included an oral presentation titled “Epidemiological profile and treatment failures in cervical spinal cord injuries.”

The professionals also shared findings on imaging diagnosis and surgical implications in thoracolumbar spinal injuries, clinical-surgical characterisation of adult hydrocephalus patients at HCM, the clinical and surgical profile of intracranial suppurative infections in southern Mozambique, and spinal cord trauma in low-resource settings in Mozambique.

Source: Lusa