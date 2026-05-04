Mozambican judges admit resuming strike due to slowness of negotiations

The Mozambican Association of Judges (AMJ) expressed dissatisfaction today over the failure to comply with agreements established with the Government within the scope of the class strike, initiated in 2024, admitting the possibility of resuming the strike.

“We are in favor of creating conditions for the resolution of all the most diverse problems we have already presented, especially within the scope of our claim, within the scope of our claim process started in 2024,” the president of the AMJ, Esmeraldo Matavele, said today at a press conference on the launch of the celebrations for Mozambican Judge’s Day, which is marked on Friday.

The official noted that the judges’ strike remains suspended given the Government’s openness to dialogue in August 2024, which culminated in the creation of a commission, for the first time, for the preparation of a draft proposal for laws on the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

“Then the new Government took office in January of last year, a Government that immediately started with a lot of openness to dialogue; we were very hopeful that some of our concerns would be resolved, but unfortunately, as I said at the beginning, not everything is going so well because, in truth, most of our concerns remain, not being resolved, and this is dangerous because there is a lot of dissatisfaction in the class,” he explained.

Esmeraldo Matavele admitted that, with the dissatisfaction associated with the slowness in the implementation of the financial autonomy of the class, the judges may decide to resume the strike at the association’s next general assembly, scheduled for Saturday.

“A suspended strike is not a canceled strike; it was not an ended strike. It was simply suspended to give way to talks, to give way to gradual resolution, but it is very likely that this strike [will resume], at any moment, in a general assembly,” the official pointed out.

The president of the AMJ expects that the Judge’s Week movement will be another opportunity for the Mozambican Government to “become aware of the need to solve the problems that afflict the judges,” because things may go out of the association’s leadership’s control at any moment.

“We have been doing a great job of raising awareness among colleagues so that they have patience, but it is possible that one day we will not be able to contain this wave of very dissatisfied colleagues. We are talking about colleagues of all categories; it is not just the problem of the judge who is starting their career, even the highest-level judges, I am talking about appellate judges, for example, who are the majority of top judges,” he said. In addition to the approval of the proposal for the financial independence of the national judicial system, the judges also demand, among other points, the correction of irregularities in the implementation of the Single Salary Table (TSU), which currently allows lower-category judges to earn higher salaries than higher-category ones, and the effective payment of seniority, exclusivity, and risk allowances.

“There are a series of issues that the Government is already aware of; we have already participated in debates, there are already proposals prepared, which were even modified by the Government itself, but they have not yet been implemented. We hope that as soon as possible they will be implemented so that we can say that at least the matter is resolved,” Matavele added.

For the president of the association of judges, justice is not made with promises alone, but there must be political will from all government actors.

“Judges must remain independent, they must be secure, and they must be treated with the necessary dignity,” he concluded.

Source: Lusa