Mozambican doctor Helena Buque honoured with Best Clinical Paper Award at World Congress of Neurology

The Mozambican neurologist Helena Buque has been awarded the Elsevier Prize at the 27th World Congress of Neurology (WCN 2025) in Seoul, South Korea, for her research paper on the burden of neuro-infectious diseases in sub-Saharan Africa, the organisation has announced.

The work, entitled “The Burden of Chronic Neuroinfectious Diseases in Sub-Saharan Africa: Preliminary Information from an Ongoing Cohort Study at Maputo Central Hospital”, was recognised among dozens of international applications, making Helena Buque the only African honoured at this year’s edition of the congress, according to the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).

Helena Buque, 38, is a neurologist at Maputo Central Hospital and a doctoral researcher in Clinical and Translational Medicine at the University of Algarve, in Portugal. A Master in Public Health, Buque combines clinical practice with research in neurological infections, as well as treating cases of stroke and movement disorders.

“I work at the largest hospital in Mozambique, combining clinical practice with research on neurological infections. I am also involved in the treatment of stroke and movement disorders, helping to improve services and patient outcomes,” Buque said, cited by the WFN.

According to the federation, the Mozambican doctor’s study is part of ongoing research assessing the prevalence and impact of neuro-infectious diseases in Mozambique, aiming to contribute to improved diagnoses and neurological care services in the country.

The World Federation of Neurology, founded in 1957 in Brussels, is an association bringing together 125 neurological societies from around the world.