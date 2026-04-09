Mozambican director Ique Langa premieres ‘The Prophet’ at Lincoln Center and MoMA in New York

The film “The Prophet”, by Mozambican director Ique Langa, has reached a new international milestone premiering in New York today as part of the New Directors/New Films Festival. “The Prophet” will be screened at the Film at Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theater, on Thursday 9 April, and at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on Friday 10 April. Following each screening, there will be a conversation with Ique Langa.

Screenings at these two globally renowned institutions mark one of the high points in the film’s journey, further strengthening its presence on the international circuit.

Prior to this New York premiere, “The Prophet” had already made history by becoming the first Mozambican film selected for the competitive section of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), one of the world’s most important independent film festivals.

Since then, the film has continued its trajectory beyond national borders, being shown in various international contexts and contributing to the growing visibility of Mozambican cinema.

Its presence at MoMA and Lincoln Center confirms the impact of the Langa’s work and represents another important step in establishing emerging Mozambican filmmakers on the global stage.

With a focus on innovative cinema that sets the stage for the future of film, the New Directors/New Films Festival champions filmmakers with distinctive visions and bold new ideas that push the art form into new terrain. This year’s selection will introduce 24 features and 10 shorts, including festival winners and favourites from Cannes, Sundance, Locarno, Venice, Berlinale, Rotterdam, Toronto, San Sebastián, and more.

Celebrating its 55th edition, the New Directors/New Films festival showcases a wide-ranging group of films by emerging directors working at the vanguard of cinema. Throughout its history, the festival has presented works by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Kelly Reichardt, Pedro Almodóvar, Souleymane Cissé, Jia Zhangke, Spike Lee, Lynne Ramsay, Michael Haneke, Wong Kar-wai, Agnieszka Holland, Denis Villeneuve, Luca Guadagnino, and over a thousand others.

New Directors/New Films (ND/NF) runs from April 8–19, 2026,

Shot over the course of nine years in the rural village of Manjacaze, director Ique Langa’s haunting feature debut is a #NDNF55 selection not to be missed. THE PROPHET screens on April 9 (at @filmlinc) and April 10 (at @MoMAFilm) with in-person Q&As. 🎟️: https://t.co/5BFFVIqbbL pic.twitter.com/4yKtpgsujp — New Directors/New Films (@NDNF) March 23, 2026

🎬 Meet Ique Langa, director of the New Directors/New Films (#NDNF55) selection THE PROPHET. The film makes its New York premiere on Thursday, April 9 (at @filmlinc) and Friday, April 10 (at@MoMAFilm) with Q&As! 🎟️: https://t.co/5BFFVIqbbL pic.twitter.com/bp2TJohnHV — New Directors/New Films (@NDNF) March 26, 2026

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Source: Notícias / New DirectorsNew Films / MoMA