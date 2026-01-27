Mozambican child kidnapped for organ removal among 4,414 helped in trafficking crackdown

Interpol say the boy from Mozambique was one of thousands of potential victims protected by an operation involving more than 14,000 police across 119 countries.

A total of 3,744 suspects were arrested in a large-scale global operation coordinated by Interpol against illegal immigration and human trafficking networks, with significant results recorded in several countries, including Brazil, Mozambique, Spain, Costa Rica and Peru.

Operation “Liberterra III” took place between 10 and 25 November 2025 and involved authorities from 119 countries and territories.

In a statement, Interpol said that Liberterra III “has led to the safeguarding of 4,414 potential victims of human trafficking and the detection of 12,992 irregular migrants across 119 countries.”.

Speaking to the press, David Caunter, head of emerging and organised crime at the organisation, highlighted the successful cooperation of several countries, including Spain and Colombia.

Spanish authorities dismantled a criminal network trafficking women for sexual exploitation through beauty salons and massage parlours in Barcelona and Marbella, identifying 21 victims, most of them of Colombian origin.

The women “had been subjected to constant surveillance, abuse, and forced to repay debts of EUR 6,000 (USD 7,000) through prostitution. The same premises were also used for drug sales”.

“In Spain, we identified a link between human trafficking and drug trafficking,” Caunter continued.

In Latin America, Interpol highlighted the arrest in Costa Rica of a man known as “El Gordo”, accused of pressuring underage girls from a technical college to record explicit videos.

“The suspect’s partner, a teacher at the same institution, was also arrested, as authorities believe she facilitated access to recruit additional victims,” the organisation said.

In Brazil, authorities “dismantled a transnational migrant smuggling network linked to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mexico and the United States, arresting the main suspect, imposing travel restrictions and freezing BRL 5.94 million (USD 1.1 million) in assets, including real estate, vehicles, vessels, aircraft and cryptocurrencies,” the international police organisation said.

Another transnational route highlighted passed through Peru, where authorities dismantled the group “Los Zorritos del Norte”, “suspected of smuggling 30 Venezuelan migrants, including six minors, to Chile”.

“The arrests resulted from cooperation with a coach company, highlighting the importance of raising awareness with the private sector,” Interpol added.

Eight-year-old boy

Among the most disturbing cases of human trafficking uncovered were that of a young girl sold to a 73-year old man in El Salvador and an eight-year-old boy kidnapped for organ removal in Mozambique.

🚨 Global operation safeguards 4,400 potential trafficking victims, detects 13,000 irregular migrants Operation Liberterra III saw the arrest of 3,744 suspects, including more than 1,800 for human trafficking and migrant smuggling offences, based on initial reporting from… pic.twitter.com/Fe5LISK2l1 — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) January 26, 2026

David Caunter also explained that authorities observed that “migration patterns in the Americas have largely reversed, with South American nationals now travelling southward through Central America.”.

Interpol estimated that “regional migration policies appear to be influencing these movements”, without specifying which countries are applying them, although this is understood to refer in particular to the shift recorded in the United States since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

“Movements to the north continue, but are increasingly carried out by sea and air, routes that are more expensive and pose greater risks due to increased detection and security issues.”

“In Africa, authorities across Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal and Sierra Leone reported extensive action against pyramid-style human trafficking networks, leading to the rescue of more than 200 victims and the disruption of multiple recruitment and exploitation hubs. These schemes, specific to Central and West Africa, involve recruiting victims under false pretences of work abroad, charging exorbitant “recruitment fees”, then forcing them into recruiting friends or family members in exchange for improved conditions.,” reads the Interpol report.

“Cases involving victims from the Americas and Asia in Africa point to changing trafficking dynamics, contrasting with historically observed patterns of African victims being trafficked abroad.,” it adds.

Still according to the police organisation, document fraud remains widespread, involving both forged documents and the use of genuine documents obtained fraudulently.

Operation Liberterra III was funded by the United Kingdom’s Home Office through the National Crime Agency, with additional support by:

Regional Support Office of the Bali Process

European Union

Global Affairs Canada

US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs

Operational partners: AFRIPOL, ASEANAPOL, CARICOM, Europol, Frontex, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Regional Operational Centre in support of the Khartoum Process (ROCK), Regional Support Office of the Bali Process (RSO), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

Participating countries and territories: Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina-Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Congo, Congo (Democratic Rep.), Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Curacao, Cyprus, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Guyana, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Thailand, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Türkiye, Turks & Caicos (UK), Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe.

Source: Lusa /Interpol