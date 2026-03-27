Mozambican authorities warn of possible disruptions on N1 due to ongoing works

Mozambican authorities have today warned of possible interruptions or restricted traffic on the bridge of the Estrada Nacional 1 (N1), the country’s main road, in the city of Xai-Xai, Gaza province, due to repair works prompted by the rains.

In a statement, the National Roads Administration (ANE) noted that due to preventive measures addressing rising water levels and potential erosion or undercutting, vehicle circulation on the bridge over the Nguluzane River on the N1 may experience temporary interruptions or single-lane traffic at any time.

According to the statement, the interruptions in that region of Gaza, in the south of the country, will accommodate ongoing works and improvements during the current rainy season.

“In view of this situation, the ANE appeals for everyone’s understanding and cooperation, as well as adherence to the signage placed on site. It also regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation,” the statement adds.

The new wave of rains forced the closure of the alternative route to the Estrada Nacional N1, which was reopened in the first week of March, in the municipality of Xai-Xai, local authorities reported on Monday.

The affected road is Wenela, in Bairro 8, which serves as an alternative for motorists after damage caused by the January floods to the second bridge over the Nguluzane River on the N1 – the country’s main route linking south to north – now interrupted by the new wave of rains occurring across the country.

The route functioned as relief to reduce congestion on the N1 during the current rainy season, with the mayor of Xai-Xai previously explaining that it resolved “a traffic jam of nearly five kilometres” in an area still recovering from the January floods.

The death toll in Mozambique during the current rainy season has risen to 304, with more than one million people affected since October, according to an update from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database updated on Wednesday, consulted by Lusa, six more deaths were recorded in approximately 24 hours, with 1,026,360 people (an increase of 2,000 compared with the previous count) affected in the current rainy season – which is expected to continue until the end of April – corresponding to 234,392 families.

There are also 18 people reported missing and 351 injured.

The January floods alone caused at least 43 deaths, 147 injuries, and nine missing persons, affecting a total of 715,716 people, with some areas in the south recently experiencing a new wave of flooding.

Source: Lusa