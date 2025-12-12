More than 900,000 people set to cross Mozambique’s borders this festive season

More than 900,000 people are expected to cross Mozambique’s borders from today onwards, as the Christmas and New Year festive season approaches.

Of this total, more than 560,000 people will cross the country’s largest border post, Ressano Garcia, in Moamba district, Maputo province.

To ease the movement of people and goods during the festive period, the migration authorities are today launching the joint end-of-year operation at the Ressano Garcia border, as explained by the spokesperson of the Joint Command, Carmen Mazenga.

The launch ceremony for the operation, which involves all defence and security forces, will be led by the deputy general commander of the Mozambican Police (PRM), Aquilasse Manda.

