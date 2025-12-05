Modi, Putin meet to deepen economic ties despite US pressure

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi, as the two leaders look to deepen economic cooperation in the face of pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The meeting on Friday comes a day after Putin’s arrival in India — his first to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — and is expected to showcase the longstanding partnership between the two nations that dates back to the Cold War. Those ties have centred on defence, but Modi and Putin want to broaden cooperation to include deeper trade, migration and economic links.

During the two-day visit, India and Russia are expected to finalize a mobility agreement that would allow Indian professionals to relocate to Russia, a first for the two countries.

Also expected is an agreement on the shipment to Russia of Indian marine products and agricultural goods, exports of which have been hit following Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods, which took effect Aug. 1.

Putin is expected to showcase oil and defence ties as well, with officials working to finalize a deal for India to lease a $2 billion submarine from Russia, Bloomberg News reported.

India’s share of Russian imports is now less than 2%. New Delhi and Moscow intend to increase trade to $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/D2zczJXkU2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Welcomed my friend, President Putin to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/2L7AZ1WIph — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

Source: Bloomberg