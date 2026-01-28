Missing Ekurhuleni MMC swept away in Mozambique found dead

Missing Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu has been found dead.

Mngwevu went missing while on a trip in Mozambique earlier this month.

The vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floods in the Chokwé area.

Mozambique is facing severe flooding that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and damaged key infrastructure.

Details on the recovery and where the body was located are not yet known.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Mngwevu family said the devastating incident had left them heartbroken.

Mngwevu has been described as a loving and devoted husband.

“Throughout his life, he made a difference in people’s lives through his selfless service, principled leadership, and genuine care for the well-being of those around him,” the family said in a statement.

“His passing leaves an irreplaceable void; however, his legacy of service, leadership and humanity will forever remain entrenched in the hearts of all who knew him.”

READ: South Africa: Ekurhuleni transport MMC Andile Mngwevu missing after floodwaters sweep away vehicle in Mozambique

Source: ENCA