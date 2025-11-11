Minister wants Migration Service committed to combating crime in Mozambique

The Mozambican Minister of the Interior, Paulo Chachine, urged the National Migration Service (SENAMI) to contribute to the fight against kidnappings, trafficking of human beings and organs, as well as to help effectively address acts of terrorism in the country.

Speaking at the 15th SENAMI Council, which has been taking place since Monday in Maputo, the minister stated that the meeting “is happening at a time of great challenges for the country”.

“I refer to the prevalent situation of terrorism in parts of Cabo Delgado province, kidnappings, trafficking of human beings and human organs, drug trafficking and illegal migration, among other phenomena which, sporadically, occur within our midst, all of which demand from SENAMI, within the framework of internal security, a contribution for their effective confrontation,” said Chachine.

The Minister of the Interior stressed the need to intensify migration control actions at border posts, as these are crossing points for victims of trafficking, criminals, weapons and ammunition.

Therefore, to improve migration services, Chachine also recommended providing quality public service where citizens feel valued and respected, as well as strengthening the inspection of the entry, stay and exit of foreigners in the country, ensuring “strict compliance with the legislation”.