Minister confirms Interpol presence in Mozambique for anti-crime operation – Watch

Mozambique’s Minister of the Interior, Paulo Chachine, said yesterday that a team from Interpol is in the country to carry out a “simultaneous operation” with local forces aimed at combating organised crime.

“Indeed, there is currently an operation under way in Mozambique that involves Interpol. It is what we call a ‘simultaneous operation’,” said Chachine, responding to journalists’ questions about reports of the presence in the country of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The minister explained that the operation under way in Mozambique is taking place simultaneously in other African countries — namely South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and the Kingdom of Eswatini — under the coordination of Interpol’s offices in Harare, Zimbabwe, while admitting that it may also be taking place in other countries coordinated from the Kenya office.

Há agentes da Interpol a fiscalizar viaturas no país, no âmbito de uma operação simultânea com outros países Africanos, que visa o combate ao tráfico de drogas, órgãos humanos e outros crimes transnacionais.#StvNotícias #GrupoSoico

“Therefore, it is a normal operation, and I believe there will be results, but such results can only be assessed at the end. At this stage, work is still in progress,” the minister stressed.