Mine collapse possibly claims lives of 10 artisanal miners in Manica province, Mozambique

More than ten artisanal miners may have died in the collapse of a gold mine in the district of Vanduzi, in Manica province. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when a layer of earth gave way in a mine with dozens of miners working at the site.

The incident took place at a mine located in the “Seis Carros” area in Vanduzi district at around two o’clock in the morning. According to information obtained by “O País”, the victims were mining.

Mateus Quichine is a miner in the “Seis Carros” area. He says that deaths in the “Seis Carros” mine are recorded every fortnight.

Land collapses and the use of explosives are pointed out as the main causes of deaths in the “six cars” mine, where more than 100 fatalities have been recorded since gold was discovered in that region.

