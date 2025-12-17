Millennium Challenge Corporation could extend programme with Mozambique to Nampula province – Rádio Moçambique

The US development financing programme for Mozambique, through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), may be extended to Nampula province.

Currently, the programme is being implemented in Zambézia, focusing on rural infrastructure, agriculture, and coastal resilience, following the approval of the second compact in 2023.

At the request of the Mozambican government, the MCC may now incorporate a rural road construction project in the Nacala Corridor to facilitate cargo handling, especially from mining extraction in Nampula and Cabo Delgado.

This assurance was given by the Executive Director for Africa at the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Carrie Monahan, who met on Monday in Washington with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela Lucas.

Mozambique’s ambassador to the United States of America, Alfredo Nuvunga, said after the meeting that the extension of the MCC to Nampula province is a crucial step in this American financing programme.

The positive response to Mozambique’s appeal to extend the coverage of the MCC financing programme represents greater openness from the US government to strengthen cooperation with the country.

This is the view of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Manuela Lucas, who says there are encouraging signs of expanding the agreements that guide bilateral cooperation, demonstrated, for example, during the visit of the Head of State, Daniel Chapo, to the United States last October.

The new agreements will follow the memorandum of understanding signed yesterday for the provision of US$1.7 billion over the next five years to finance projects in the health sector, marking a new form of cooperation in this area.

Source: Rádio Moçambique