Millennium bim strengthens social commitment in 2025, reaching thousands across Mozambique

In 2025, the year it celebrated 30 years of presence in Mozambique, Millennium bim travelled the country from north to south to be where Mozambicans need it most. Through the Corporate Social Responsibility programme “Mais Moçambique pra Mim” (More Mozambique for Me), the Bank promoted initiatives that brought education, health, environment, culture, sport, and humanitarian support to thousands of people, strengthening a commitment as old as the Bank’s own history: supporting human and community development.

Education: Where the future finds space

In Matola, we began construction of three new classrooms to contribute to improving teaching conditions for around 2,500 pupils at the Matola-Sede Complete Primary School. With this investment, we transformed children’s daily lives and contributed to quality education.

In Maputo, the rehabilitation of the Zimpeto Municipal Library returned to the community a space for study, research, and discovery, making it more inclusive, functional, and prepared to welcome new generations of readers and students.

In Niassa, approximately 800 secondary school students participated in financial literacy activities, acquiring tools for more conscious and sustainable decision-making.

Health: Caring for those who care

At Maputo Central Hospital, the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit was rehabilitated, providing better conditions for the treatment of critically ill children.

In Nampula, the maternity ward of the 25 de Setembro Health Centre received mattresses and other essential goods, enhancing dignity and comfort at the most delicate moment in the lives of mothers and newborns.

When Cyclone Chido hit the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula, Millennium bim stood alongside the most vulnerable communities, distributing around 70 tonnes of essential goods in coordination with INGD to support affected families.

Environment: Regenerate, protect, restore

In 2025, 4,800 mangrove seedlings were planted in Inhambane, Sofala and Nampula. With this gesture, we contributed to the regeneration of coastal ecosystems and the mitigation of climate change effects.

The Bank also established partnerships with Gorongosa National Park and Maputo National Park, reinforcing its commitment to biodiversity preservation, environmental protection, and sustainable community development.

Culture: Celebrating talent and strengthening partnerships

In culture, Millennium bim reinforced its partnerships with Camões – Portuguese Cultural Centre and the Franco-Mozambican Cultural Centre, two pillars of artistic dynamism in Mozambique.

Throughout the year, the Bank supported exhibitions by artists who elevate the country’s cultural identity, including Sebastião Coana, Nuno Silas, Reinata Sadimba, Funcho and Gonçalo Mabunda.

The 30th anniversary celebrations also included the photographic exhibition “Whenever there is an M, there will be a Mozambique”, a visual tribute to the stories, faces, and landscapes inspiring the Bank’s social work.

Sports: Building values, unity and team spirit

In youth sport, the Millennium bim Mini Basketball Tournament brought together thousands of children across several provinces — many experiencing competitive sport for the first time.

More than a tournament, it is a space to learn discipline, inclusion, friendship, and team spirit, helping to make communities stronger and more cohesive.

Solidarity Christmas: When the country embraces the country

The year ended with the Solidarity Christmas campaign, which delivered food, hygiene products and essential goods to over 30 institutions hosting children, the elderly and the sick, reaching about 1,000 Mozambicans. As always, this initiative relied on the dedication and volunteering of staff from all provinces.

“This year we strengthened our community commitment with projects that have a direct and measurable impact on people’s lives. Millennium bim will continue to work responsibly and closely, placing community wellbeing at the heart of its actions. None of this would be possible without the dedication and volunteering of our staff, whose efforts have been crucial to bringing these initiatives nationwide.” — Rui Pedro, CEO

Thirty years on, the commitment remains intact: Mozambique first

With these initiatives, Millennium bim consolidates its position as one of the main agents of social impact in Mozambique, promoting human development through volunteering, strategic partnerships and ongoing investment in essential areas for the country’s progress.

About Millennium bim

Millennium bim stands out for its constant growth and innovation in the Mozambican banking sector, with a customer-focused strategy. The Bank has an extensive branch network in the country (195), distributed across all provinces, including rural areas (63), reinforcing its role in promoting financial inclusion. This strong physical presence, combined with excellent digital services, is reflected in the widespread use of Mobile and Internet Banking platforms, used by more than 70% of its customers. Aligned with its commitment to provide an innovative and efficient banking experience, Millennium bim has introduced a new generation of branches equipped with advanced technology offering customers full autonomy, with services available 24 hours a day. Recognised as the most awarded bank in the country, it continues to rank among the 100 largest banks in Africa and the highest-ranked in Mozambique, reaffirming its leadership and commitment to excellence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millennium bim (@millennium.bim)

Source: Millennium bim / Press Release