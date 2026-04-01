Mety Gondola appointed chair of Mozambique’s National Energy Fund FUNAE

The Council of Ministers, meeting yesterday in its ninth ordinary session, approved the resolution appointing Mety Oreste Gondola as Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Energy Fund, a public fund (FUNAE, PF), replacing Isália Munguambe Dimene.

Born on 19 June 1980, in Namapa, Nampula province, Mety Gondola previously served as Secretary of State for Technical and Vocational Education (2023–2024), Secretary of State in Nampula province (2020–2023), and Secretary-General of frelimo’s youth wing, OJM – Organização da Juventude Moçambique (2015–2020).

Source: Domingo /Archives