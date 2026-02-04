Metropolitan of Zambia performs Memorial Service for victims of floods in Mozambique

A memorial service was held at the Cathedral of the Holy Archangels, Maputo by Metropolitan John of Zambia and Mozambique, in prayer for the repose of the souls of the victims of the devastating floods that struck Mozambique and claimed the lives of more than 350 people.

During the service, Metropolitan John conveyed the condolences and blessings of the Primate of the Patriarchate of Alexandria and All Africa, Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria, to the grieving people of Mozambique.

In his remarks, the Metropolitan emphasized the need to protect and respect nature as God’s creation, stressing the responsibility to safeguard the environment for the preservation of humanity. He underlined that environmental neglect often has tragic consequences, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Metropolitan John also informed the faithful of the humanitarian assistance sent by the Greek people to the suffering population of Mozambique through the Hellenic Red Cross.

On behalf of Patriarch Theodore II and the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Alexandria, he expressed heartfelt thanks to the Consulate General of Greece in Maputo and in particular to the Greek Consul General Gerasimos Marketos, for his immediate response to the Church’s appeal and for the donation of 20 tons of humanitarian aid, consisting of food and essential supplies, to assist those affected by the disaster.

The Metropolitan noted that such initiatives stand as powerful examples of compassion and solidarity, honoring the Greek people and offering hope during especially difficult times for the modern, globalized world.

Source: Orthodox Times