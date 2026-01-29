Mercedes declined Lutnick’s bid to move to US, CEO tells The Pioneer

FILE – Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kaellenius speaks during a preview, ahead of the IAA auto show, in Munich, Germany, September 7, 2025. [File photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach]
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick tried to persuade Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kaellenius a year ago to move the German carmaker’s headquarters to the United States, but the CEO turned down the offer, he told German news site The Pioneer.
Kaellenius was quoted as saying in an interview that, while the company was global and would invest in the U.S., it could not be “uprooted”.
The CEO added that Lutnick’s proposal, made early last year, reflected the fierce global competition for capital that industrial centres in Europe are facing.
Source: Reuters