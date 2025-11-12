Mercedes-Benz South Africa CEO-designate resigns

Mercedes-Benz South Africa said on Monday CEO-designate Abey Kgotle has resigned for personal reasons, less than a month before he was set to take on the role.

Kgotle, who joined Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 2017, was named in June to succeed Andreas Brand as chief executive of the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s South African operations.

Brand, who was scheduled to relocate to Stuttgart on November 30 for a global production role overseeing seven Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plants, will now continue as chief executive “until further notice,” it said on Monday.

Kgotle currently serves as the company’s executive director for human resources and corporate affairs and will step down effective November 30. The company did not provide details about his personal reasons in its statement.