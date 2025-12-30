MATCH STATS: Mozambique vs Cameroon – TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Group F

Progression will be at the forefront for both Mozambique and Cameroon when they meet in their final Group F match at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The fixture will be played on Wednesday (31) at the Grande Stade d’Agadir, with kick-off at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

This will be the first meeting between the sides at the AFCON finals and the ninth overall encounter between the two nations. Cameroon have dominated the fixture historically, winning seven of the previous eight matches, with Mozambique recording a single victory.

Cameroon have won their last seven meetings with Mozambique. Their first encounter came in qualifying for the 1984 AFCON, a campaign that would eventually lead to Cameroon lifting the trophy for the first time.

In that qualifying tie, Cameroon were forced to overturn a heavy first-leg defeat. They lost 3–0 in Maputo on 10 April 1983 before responding with a 4–0 victory in Yaoundé on 24 April 1983, progressing 4–3 on aggregate. Cameroon would go on to win the 1984 AFCON, hosted by Côte d’Ivoire.

Each of the previous eight clashes between the sides has produced a winner. Those matches have yielded 27 goals at an average of 3.40 per game, with Cameroon outscoring Mozambique 21–6. Cameroon’s 21 goals against Mozambique have come at an average of 2.63 goals per game.

Mozambique have kept one clean sheet in eight games against Cameroon, while the Indomitable Lions have recorded four. On two occasions when winning the AFCON, in 1984 and 2000, Cameroon eliminated Mozambique during qualifying.

The teams have met in three AFCON qualifying campaigns, for the 1984, 2000 and 2021 editions, with Cameroon progressing ahead of Mozambique on all three occasions. In qualifying for the 2000 AFCON, Cameroon won 1–0 at home on 28 February 1999 before claiming a 6–1 victory in Maputo on 11 April 1999.

As hosts of the 2021 AFCON, Cameroon were drawn in Mozambique’s qualifying group. They won 4–1 at home and 2–0 away to finish top of Group F, while Mozambique failed to qualify.

The most recent meetings came in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Cameroon won 3–1 in Douala on 8 October 2021, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring twice and Karl Toko Ekambi adding the other goal. Geny Catamo scored for Mozambique. Cameroon then won the return match 1–0 in Tangier on 11 October 2021 through Michael Ngadeu to progress to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Head-to-Head– Overall

Mozambique: P8 W1 D0 L7 GF6 GA21 GD-15

Cameroon: P8 W7 D0 L1 GF21 GA6 GD+15

Mozambique – Key Statistics

Won their first-ever AFCON match with a 3–2 victory over Gabon in their previous game.

Recorded their first-ever win at the AFCON finals with victory over Gabon.

The match against Gabon was their 17th at AFCON, having failed to win any of their first 16 games (D4 L12).

The win over Gabon marked the first time in 16 AFCON matches that Mozambique had scored three goals in a game.

Have scored three goals at the current finals, the most they have managed in their opening two games of a single AFCON edition.

Are still yet to keep a clean sheet at AFCON.

All 17 of their AFCON matches have produced goals.

Will progress to the knockout stages with a win and could also advance with a draw.

Progression would see them reach the knockout rounds for the first time in their sixth AFCON appearance.

Avoiding defeat would see them do so in successive matches for the first time.

Should they not lose, it would be only the second time they have avoided defeat in two matches at the same AFCON edition, having drawn twice in 2023.

The match against Gabon was the 13th time at AFCON that they have conceded two or more goals in a game (D3 L9).

Their record in final group games stands at P5 W0 D1 L4.

·Have lost their final group game four times previously, in 1986, 1996, 1998 and 2010.

Failed to score in three previous final group games, scoring only in a 3–1 loss to Zambia in 1998 and a 2–2 draw with Ghana in 2023.

Have only avoided defeat in their final group game once, a 2–2 draw with Ghana in 2023 after trailing 2–0, with late goals from Geny Catamo and Reinaldo Mandava.

Catamo has scored at two AFCON editions, also netting in the 2–2 draw with Ghana in 2023.

Catamo scored and assisted against Gabon, becoming the first Mozambican player to do so in an AFCON match.

Mozambique scored three goals from five shots on target against Gabon.

Faced 10 shots on target against Gabon, with goalkeeper Ernan Siluane making eight saves.

Siluane has made a total of 11 saves across two games at the current finals.

Cameroon – Key Statistics

·Opened the tournament with a win over Gabon before coming from behind to draw 1–1 against Côte d’Ivoire in their second match.

Have scored in their last seven AFCON matches, last failing to do so in their 0–0 draw and subsequent penalty shootout defeat to Egypt in the 2021 semi-finals.

Have scored in their last eight group-stage matches, last failing to score in a 0–0 draw with Benin in their final group game in 2019.

Have conceded in six of their last seven AFCON matches, with their only clean sheet in that run coming against Gabon in their opening game.

Have kept one clean sheet in their last eight AFCON group matches, conceding 12 goals in that period.

·Their record in final group games reads P21 W8 D10 L3.

Were winless in their final group game across five editions before defeating Gambia in 2023 (D4 L1).

·Are unbeaten in their last four final group games (W1 D3), last losing in 2015 against Côte d’Ivoire.

·Have lost their third group match only three times previously, in 1972, 2000 and 2015.

Their current campaign mirrors their start to the 1988 AFCON, also hosted by Morocco, which they went on to win. That year they beat Egypt 1–0, drew 1–1 with Nigeria and finished the group stage with a 0–0 draw against Kenya.

Hit the woodwork twice in their draw with Côte d’Ivoire.

Junior Tchamadeu, aged 22 years and six days, became the youngest Cameroonian player to score at AFCON since Christian Bassogog, who was 21 years and 107 days old when he scored against Ghana in the 2017 semi-finals.

Attempted 13 shots against Côte d’Ivoire, with only two on target.

Attempted 338 passes against Côte d’Ivoire, compared to 339 by the Ivorians.

Samuel Kotto had 87 touches, attempted 82 passes and completed 69 in the match.

Che Malone won eight duels against Côte d’Ivoire, the most by any player in the game.

