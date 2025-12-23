Maputo Port Development Company signs MoU with the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto

The Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) and the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto (FEUP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the MobiMZPT Programme, a joint initiative aimed at promoting sustainable mobility and transport solutions between Mozambique and Portugal.

Integrated into the Portugal-Mozambique Summit, this agreement strengthens bilateral cooperation in the areas of education, innovation, research and technical training, in line with the priorities of the 2022-2026 Strategic Cooperation Programme.

The MobiMZPT Programme provides for actions such as the creation of a cooperation platform on sustainable mobility, the holding of international seminars and the implementation, in Maputo, of a Postgraduate Course in Transport Engineering and Management, in addition to encouraging advanced research projects involving institutions from both countries.

MPDC also emphasises its commitment to social responsibility through its ongoing support for mobility and road safety initiatives. Under the Memorandum, the company will make available its Training and e-learning Centre (MPDC Academy), which will integrate the higher education courses promoted by FEUP and support the training of Mozambican trainers, contributing to a sustainable legacy in the sector.

According to MPDC Human Resources Director João Cuna, this partnership represents a decisive opportunity to enhance the technical skills of young Mozambican professionals and lay solid foundations for a more secure and sustainable future in the transport sector in Mozambique.

With this agreement, MPDC and FEUP are strengthening the development of a long-term strategic partnership focused on innovation, human resources training and sustainable development.

Source: Maputo Port Development Company / Press Release