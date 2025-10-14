Maputo, Matola and Boane face water supply restrictions

The company AdRMM – Águas da Região Metropolitana de Maputo – will restrict the water supply in the cities of Maputo, Matola and the town of Boane on Wednesday and Thursday.

The water supply restrictions are due to preventive maintenance work on the power line that feeds the Umbelúzi Water Treatment Plant (ETA) in Maputo province.

According to an AdRMM statement received by Notícias, the work will affect customers and consumers in the cities of Maputo, Matola and the town of Boane, with an anticipated interruption in water distribution from 9:00 a.m., and supply expected to resume on Thursday, 16 October.