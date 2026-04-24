Maputo: Global Fund launches regional malaria grant for southern Africa, bolsters response to rising risk from extreme weather events in Mozambique

Regional MOSASWA partnership anchors US$24 million catalytic investment as emergency funding responds to malaria surge following floods

The Global Fund on Thursday announced in Maputo a new phase in the fight against malaria in southern Africa, launching the MOSASWA multi-country grant alongside additional emergency and weather-responsive investments to address rising malaria risks across the region. The announcement comes ahead of World Malaria Day, underscoring the urgency of accelerating progress toward elimination.

The MOSASWA initiative – spanning Mozambique, South Africa and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) – anchors a coordinated, cross-border effort to eliminate malaria, recognizing that transmission moves with people, parasites and, increasingly, extreme weather events.

At the heart of this effort is a US$24 million catalytic investment, bringing together US$8 million from the Global Fund, US$12 million from the Gates Foundation, and US$4 million in financial support plus US$1.5 million of in-kind support from Goodbye Malaria under a single, unified mechanism – ensuring greater alignment and impact.

“This is what it takes to defeat malaria in today’s world,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “MOSASWA is already demonstrating what’s possible – reducing the malaria burden and limiting cross-border transmission – when countries and partners align behind a shared regional strategy. We can drive down transmission, protect hard-won gains and move closer to elimination. But in an era of increasing mobility and more frequent extreme weather events, we must go further – building layered, resilient responses that can adapt to evolving risks.”

The MOSASWA partnership has already delivered strong results, including significant declines in malaria cases in southern Mozambique and a nearly 50% reduction in imported cases into South Africa and Eswatini. The new grant will sustain momentum through targeted cross-border interventions, strengthened surveillance and expanded reach to mobile and last-mile populations.

Emphasizing the importance of sustained partnership and national leadership, Dr. Ussene Hilário Isse, Minister of Health of Mozambique, said: “Mozambique has made significant progress against malaria, but the risks we face – particularly from extreme weather events and population movement – require continued collaboration across borders. The MOSASWA initiative strengthens our ability to protect our communities, reach vulnerable populations and stay on the path toward elimination.”

Responding to rising malaria risk from extreme weather events

Complementing the MOSASWA grant, the Global Fund is deploying targeted resources to respond to the growing impact of extreme weather events on malaria transmission.

Following severe flooding across Mozambique in early 2026, the Global Fund has approved US$2.1 million in emergency funding to support indoor residual spraying and larvicide application in Maputo and Gaza provinces – areas where malaria transmission risk has sharply increased.

The floods damaged more than 1,000 kilometers of roads, 228 bridges and over 250 health facilities, disrupting access to care and creating large areas of floodwaters – ideal breeding conditions for the mosquitoes that carry the malaria parasite. Cases of malaria surged, with increases of over 90% in Maputo Province and more than 200% in Gaza Province compared to the same period in 2025.

“This is exactly why the Emergency Fund exists – to enable a rapid, targeted response when risks escalate beyond what was anticipated,” said Mark Edington, Head of Grant Management at the Global Fund. “By using the MOSASWA platform, we can move quickly to scale up interventions, reach affected communities and prevent further transmission in high-risk areas.”

Delivered through the MOSASWA platform, this support enables a rapid, coordinated response targeting high-risk areas and displaced populations.

A layered approach to elimination and health security

Together, the MOSASWA grant and emergency response funding represent a layered approach – combining long-term regional coordination with rapid-response capabilities.

This integrated model supports malaria elimination while strengthening cross-border surveillance, more resilient health systems and preparedness for future outbreaks and shocks.

As countries in southern Africa move closer to elimination, sustained investment, coordination, and adaptability will be critical to finishing the job.

The @GlobalFund is sustaining momentum in the fight against malaria in southern Africa – launching a regional grant & additional emergency funding to address malaria surge following floods in Mozambique. “When countries & partners align behind a shared regional strategy, we can… pic.twitter.com/gvr7SVUb7C — The Global Fund (@GlobalFund) April 23, 2026



Source: The Global Fund