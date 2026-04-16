Maputo endures third day of fuel chaos amid long queues, pedestrians with jerrycans and closed petrol stations

Maputo is experiencing its third day of chaos across several streets, with widespread queues of motorists trying to refuel, as most petrol stations remain closed and others operate under reinforced police presence.

During a round conducted by Lusa this morning, armed police were seen on Avenida 24 de Julho in central Maputo attempting to organise access for people carrying jerrycans at one of the few stations with fuel.

The measure follows altercations recorded between customers since Wednesday at some stations, in disputes over access to fuel, with reports and complaints of staff allegedly demanding payments to bypass queues, further increasing tension at these locations.

The majority of petrol stations in Maputo remain closed without fuel, some already for the third day, while others have queues that are congesting traffic across the capital, with limits imposed on the maximum amount of petrol and diesel equivalent to 1,000 meticais (13.2 euros).

At the stations, alongside hundreds of people on foot carrying jerrycans and empty bottles, and dozens of vehicles, there are also people selling used bottles and containers to those trying to secure small amounts of fuel, with waiting times of several hours and no guarantee of success.

The situation, which has worsened in Maputo over the past three days, is also beginning to be seen in other parts of the country, according to reports from several provinces.

In response to this crisis, which is already affecting activity in the country, the Mozambican Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced the approval of “exceptional and immediate measures” to ensure the supply of liquid fuels nationwide, guaranteeing rapid restocking of stations and availability of fuel to the public.

“The decision follows constraints observed in the distribution process, despite fuel imports continuing to be carried out regularly,” according to a statement from the National Directorate of Hydrocarbons and Fuels (DNHC), linked to the effects of the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Mozambican Government, in order to ensure the immediate normalisation of the situation, the ministry has authorised, “on an exceptional and urgent basis”, retail operators to purchase petroleum products from any licensed distributor with available stock, regardless of existing contractual arrangements.

This measure, according to the Government, will enable rapid restocking of petrol stations, which in recent days have recorded queues stretching hundreds of metres, widespread congestion, and closures due to lack of petrol or diesel.

“The measure aims to ensure that all fuel stations have fuel available for sale to the public and will remain in force until all distribution operators recover the conditions to resume normal distribution operations,” it states.

In this context, the DNHC calls for calm, discourages hoarding and the creation of household fuel reserves, as well as refuelling beyond strictly necessary needs.

The Mozambican Government acknowledged on Tuesday “pressure” on fuel stations, where huge queues have formed, at least in Maputo, amid fears of stock shortages and price increases due to the conflict in the Middle East.

“Indeed, we have been monitoring some pressure at petrol stations. The available information is that there is still stock. I cannot here provide a message on how many days or weeks, but this is an issue under daily monitoring at government level,” said Minister Salim Valá, spokesperson for the weekly Council of Ministers meeting held in Maputo.

“The new prices will have to come,” said the President of the Republic on Tuesday, justifying the fuel situation with the war in the Middle East, which is affecting Mozambique, whose imports depend on 80% of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, blocked by Iran and now by the United States of America.

“As long as the war continues, we will not be able to continue stretching the rope [on current prices, still without increases] for much longer,” said Daniel Chapo.





Source: Lusa